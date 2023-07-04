HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Shares Down 3.8%

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG – Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 5,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
HMG/Courtland Properties Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 0.65.
About HMG/Courtland Properties
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HMG/Courtland Properties
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.