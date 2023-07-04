Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Short Interest Update

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 37,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,199. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $206.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -149.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

