Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

