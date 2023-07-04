Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.65 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $133.80 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.65 or 0.00031091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00107079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,864,819 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

