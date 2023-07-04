Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on July 21st

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of HBNC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after buying an additional 711,159 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 330,825 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 156,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 180.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

