HSBC Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Buy

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
WKCMF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $167.16.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
