HSBC Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Buy

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

WKCMF opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

