Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $2.73 on Exchanges

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $442.71 million and $9.84 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00008732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

