Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.85

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 1244947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.43.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 163.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of C$19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

