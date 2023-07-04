ICON (ICX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $213.18 million and $4.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,755,702 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,747,450.3952539 with 960,747,456.6201643 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22303457 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,709,028.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.