iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $98.36 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $98.36 million and $4.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.35651374 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,861,625.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

