Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 233,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.