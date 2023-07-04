Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Ingles Markets has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16,571.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

