InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IHT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

