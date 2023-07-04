Insider Buying: Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST) Insider Purchases 11,810,741 Shares of Stock

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:BST – Free Report) insider Brett Blundy bought 11,810,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,322,300.49 ($14,881,533.66).

Brett Blundy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Brett Blundy bought 25,513,806 shares of Best & Less Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,221,093.34 ($32,147,395.56).

Best & Less Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.38.

Best & Less Group Cuts Dividend

About Best & Less Group

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Best & Less Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Best & Less Group Holdings Ltd retails clothing, footwear, and other goods for men, women, and kids. The company provides underwear, lingerie and sleepwear, denim, accessories, activewear, health and beauty products, jackets and knitwear, jeans and jeggings, jumpers and hoodies, pants and leggings, shoes, shorts and skirts, tops and T-shirts, bodysuits, sweatpants and trackpants, rompers, wraps, socks, and workwear, as well as maternity products.

