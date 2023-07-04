Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. 8,228,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,114,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.88. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

