Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

