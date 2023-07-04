Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at $880,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

IAS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,411. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.66.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

