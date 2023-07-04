International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.67. 1,477,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,507. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

