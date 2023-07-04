Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Bender Robert & Associates’ 2nd Largest Position

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 7.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

