Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

