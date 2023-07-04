Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PYZ traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.13.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

