Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Shares of PIE opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $19.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
