Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PIE opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1027 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 467,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 796.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 181,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 103,239 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $4,513,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

