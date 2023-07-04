Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is AJ Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.7% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

