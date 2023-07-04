Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PFG Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.10.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.