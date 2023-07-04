Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.29. 19,432,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,716,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.10. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.