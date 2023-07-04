Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 151,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 44,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 382,367 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

