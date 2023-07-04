Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adicet Bio (ACET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET):
- 6/27/2023 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/27/2023 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/27/2023 – Adicet Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $17.00.
- 6/27/2023 – Adicet Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $20.00.
- 6/1/2023 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.
- 5/18/2023 – Adicet Bio is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 2,228,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market cap of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $21.87.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,833,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $12,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
