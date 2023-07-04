iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Plans Dividend of $0.14

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. 93,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,024. The company has a market cap of $691.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

