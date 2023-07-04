iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3,069.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,913 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 664,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,924. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

