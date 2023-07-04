iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

