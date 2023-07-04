iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

