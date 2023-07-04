iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

