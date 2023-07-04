iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 475,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,896 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of the Smith College boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 592,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,011,000 after acquiring an additional 111,720 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 91,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. 3,691,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,745. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

