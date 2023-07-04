iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Raised by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 5.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,126. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.