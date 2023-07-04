iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

