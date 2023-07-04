iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4666 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

