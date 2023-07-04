iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on July 11th

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.5613 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYGH remained flat at $83.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.39 and a 1 year high of $84.93.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.