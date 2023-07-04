iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 789,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,398,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

