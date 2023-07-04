iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Raised by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,690 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 6.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 290.2% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,636,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFV stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

