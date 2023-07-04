iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Decreased by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 11.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5,769.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 288,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 4,219,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,472. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

