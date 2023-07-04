iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

