iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.48. 1,052,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,446. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

