iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

