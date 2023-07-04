iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 483,513 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $106.99. 1,851,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

