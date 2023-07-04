iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 217.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

