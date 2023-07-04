iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BYLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,795. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,895,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

