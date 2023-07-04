Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLU – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Israel Acquisitions stock remained flat at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Israel Acquisitions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,619,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,108,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

