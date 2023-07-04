Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 4,216 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 1.2 %

Cabot stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Cabot’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.