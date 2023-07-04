Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,573 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PLD traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. 1,481,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

