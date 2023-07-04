Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -111.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,951 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,423 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

